NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed in Helicopter Crash

CALABASAS, California — Former Los Angeles Laker and five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a fatal helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area that killed four others.

A call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. People who were out mountain biking in the area and reported the downed helicopter.

The city manager for Calabasas confirmed to NBC News Bryant was on the helicopter.

“Unfortunately there were no survivors,” Los Angeles County Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda told reporters Sunday.

Bryant tweeted the day before the crash congratulation LeBron James for surpassing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Saturday night. It’s unclear why the 41-year-old basketball legend was on the helicopter and who he was with.

County officials said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and are working to preserve evidence for investigators.

NBA athletes, officials and fans mourned the loss of Bryant, who was considered one of basketball’s greatest players of all time.

“May your memory be a blessing,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted.

Retired forward Paul Pierce expressed his disbelief on Twitter and said “This is not real right now.