NBA Stars Grieve After News of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Memorials and messages swarmed social media after news broke that NBA legend Kobe Bryant had died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

A call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The city of Calabasas later confirmed the former Laker was among the five dead in the crash.

On Twitter, current and former NBA players shared their disbelief in learning that Bryant had died.

"Nooooooooooo God please No!" tweeted former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

this one hurt … — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 26, 2020

Please God don’t let this be real!! https://t.co/cOXyAehJgU — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 26, 2020

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

All the Lessons

All the Advice

Every word you ever told me…

Will stick with me forever Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Current Heat guard Tyler Herro tweeted that all teams should retire the number 24, the number with which Bryant closed his Los Angeles Lakers career.

NBA player Jamal Crawford wrote, "No f——- way… no way, no way…….. No way……… No way……no way…… I love you Kobe…"

Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, tweeted "no way,"

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell tweeted, saying he hoped the news was wrong.

"Please God don't let this be real!!" Mitchell wrote.

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum tweeted that the news had made him feel ill.

"Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain't true… I'm sick to my stomach right now," Tatum wrote.

Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young wrote a tribute to Bryant, thanking him for his guidance.

"All the Lessons All the Advice Every word you ever told me… Will stick with me forever Thank You Kobe," he wrote.

New Orleans Pelicans player Josh Hart sent a tweet using a hashtag of Bryant’s nickname, “Mamba.”

“Rip to a legend man… #Mamba,” the tweet read.

While NBA players tweeted their memorials and sympathies, actors, singers and others who frequent Los Angeles paid their respects to the legendary player.

"I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god," model Chrissy Teigen wrote.

Television host Ellen DeGeneres wrote that her heart ached for Bryant’s family.

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

"Like everyone, I'm stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family," DeGeneres wrote.

Actress Reese Witherspoon wrote that she was devastated by the news.

"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well," she tweeted.

Celebrity Khloe Kardashian wrote that the news had left her shaking.

"Please don't let this be True. I'm shaking," she wrote.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shared an image of herself with Bryant.

"Rest in peace Kobe," she wrote.