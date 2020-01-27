Ames Police Looking For Man Who Accused of Firing Shotgun at McDonald’s

Posted 11:14 am, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 11:17AM, January 27, 2020

Demarcus Stokes (WHO-HD)

AMES, Iowa  —  Ames police are looking for a man they say fired a shotgun at two people at a fast food restaurant on Sunday night.

Police were called to the McDonald’s at 129 S. Duff Avenue at 10:47 pm Sunday on a report of a person with a gun.

Witnesses tell police that a man pulled a shotgun out of his car and fired from outside the building at two people inside the restaurant.

The alleged gunman has been identified as 20-year-old Demarcus Stokes of Cedar Rapids.

He left the scene of the shooting in a red car, police say.  That car was later found abandoned in rural Story County.  Stokes is now believed to be traveling in a gray 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with Iowa license plate “GNP 480”.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Stokes’ whereabouts is asked to call Ames Police at 515-293-5133 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

 

