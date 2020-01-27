× Charges Filed in Weekend Colfax Standoff

COLFAX, Iowa – A Jasper County man is now facing charges for a standoff in Colfax over the weekend.

Fifty-five-year-old Paul Deaton is charged with domestic assault with a weapon, first-degree harassment, and interference with official acts. The charges are misdemeanors.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says the standoff began around 10:21 a.m. Saturday after a 911 call was received about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm on S. Montgomery St. in Colfax.

Deaton’s family members were able to exit the home safely but law enforcement officials were unable to make contact with him. He was seen at times armed with what appeared to be a long gun.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office’s tactical team was deployed and they, with the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol, set up a perimeter about one block in each direction.

After several hours without contact with Deaton, “less lethal munitions were deployed at the residence.” Authorities say a TASER was used during Deaton’s arrest.

He was treated for minor injuries and taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, then released to authorities and booked into the Jasper County Jail.