Dump Truck Driver Charged in Accident That Critically Injured Pedestrian

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are releasing more information on an accident involving a dump truck that critically injured a Mitchellville man in downtown Des Moines last week.

The accident happened on January 22nd around 11:14 a.m. at 8th Street and Grand Avenue. According to Des Moines police, 50-year-old Michael Monkmeier was crossing 8th Street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a dump truck turning northbound on to 8th Street from westbound Grand Avenue.

The driver of the truck, 71-year-old Jerry Bemer of Cedar Rapids, has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police say Monkmeier remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the accident continues.