Salute to Veterans: Andrew Norris

Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Andrew Norris of Indianola.

Norris served nine years in the United States Air Force. While stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, he worked as a "cage man," testing equipment while suspended in a 90-foot deep missile launch facility.

Norris now works as a steamfitter and is a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Union 33. Currently, his son is on active duty, serving in the Air Force and stationed in Germany.

Channel 13 thanks you and your family for your service!