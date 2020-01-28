Governor Reynolds Appoints New Justice to Iowa Supreme Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds appointed a new justice to the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Cedar Rapids attorney Dana Oxley, 52, will fill the vacancy left after the unexpected death of Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Oxley has been an attorney at Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, PLC in Cedar Rapids. She obtained a law degree from the University of Iowa in 1998. Oxley was born in southern Missouri but was raised on a farm outside Greenfield, Iowa.

Oxley is Reynolds' third appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Oxley was one of three finalists nominated by the Judicial Nominating Commission. The other nominees included Des Moines lawyer Matt McDermott and Joel Barrows, a District Court judge in the Seventh Judicial district out of Bettendorf.

Chief Justice Cady died of a heart attack last November while he was out for a walk in Des Moines. He served on the Iowa Supreme Court for more than two decades.