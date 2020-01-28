× How to Find Your Caucus Location

The location where you caucus might not be the same location where you cast your vote in a regular election. Make sure you’ve confirmed you have the right address by checking HERE before you leave to caucus on February 3rd.

Remember, you must be registered with the party you wish to caucus for in order to participate — but you can do that on-site the night of the caucus.

You can also check the individual party websites for caucus sites and other helpful information about the caucus process.