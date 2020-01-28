× Protesters Arrested at Joe Biden’s Des Moines Campaign Office

DES MOINES, Iowa – Five people were arrested Monday night after they refused to leave the Des Moines campaign office of presidential candidate Joe Biden.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers were called to the office at 2411 Grand Ave. at 7:13 p.m. because about two-dozen protesters had entered the campaign’s field office and were refusing to leave.

Once officers arrived, several of the protesters did leave the premises but six people remained and were arrested:

John Reardon, 22 years old, resident of Clive

Michael McKinley, 68 years old, resident of Des Moines

William Floyd, 22 years old, resident of Des Moines

Denise Cheeseman, 21 years old, resident of Iowa City

Kiran Loewenstein, 19 years old, resident of Grinnell

They face a charge of criminal trespassing. They were released at the scene after the arrest, with a summons to appear in court.