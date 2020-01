Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Valley girls and Centennial boys were among the ranked teams to score big wins on Tuesday.

The No. 13 Tigers stopped No. 12 Ames, 57-43, to improve to 9-7 on the season.

In Waukee, The 4th-ranked Jaguars held off the No. 3 Warriors 78-70, despite a game-high 36 points from Tucker DeVries.