The Iowa State Cyclones never really threatened to upset #1 ranked Baylor at Hilton Coliseum. The Bears led by 7 at halftime, and built the edge to 20 points. Baylor cruised 67-53. Iowa State falls to 9-11 on the season.

At Indiana State, former Hawkeye Christian Williams beat the Drake Bulldogs with a lay-up at the buzzer. Dogs lose, 58-56.

And UNI routed Missouri State, 95-66. AJ Green again led the Panthers with 27 points.

(Video from Mark Freund and Omar Tellow.)