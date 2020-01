× Caucus Countdown: NAACP Chats About Inclusivity, Iowa’s Diversity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are working hard to keep their first in the nation status ahead of the caucus. NAACP Iowa chapter president, Kameron Middlebrooks, spoke with Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore about their work to make the caucuses accessible and inclusive.

Middlebrooks also speaks about Iowa’s diversity rates and the importance of presidential candidates campaigning in the urban areas of our state.