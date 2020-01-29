Learn About Pianos Used During World War II At Upcoming Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –You can learn more about lightweight pianos used during World War II at a program coming up in February.

The Terrace Hill Endowment for Musical Arts is presenting “The Victory Vertical Project” on Sunday, February 9th at 3 p.m.

It will take place at Faith Lutheran Church, which is located at 10395 University Avenue in Clive.

Victory vertical pianos are lightweight instruments that were built during WWII and shipped overseas to soldiers in the field. The goal was to create entertainment opportunities and improve morale.

Pianist Garik Pedersen will share a slideshow about “Victory Vertical” pianos. The program will be accompanied by a piano performance in various styles that were popular during the era.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for veterans, and $10 for young ages 16 and younger. You can buy tickets at victoryvertical.eventbrite.com or call 515-281-7205. You can also buy tickets at the door.

Proceeds from “The Victory Vertical Project” will help fund The Terrace Hill Piano Competition, It is held every February and provides scholarships to three Iowa High School seniors who enroll as a piano major or minor at any Iowa college or university.