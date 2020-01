× Caucus Countdown: Trump Campaign Talks Caucus Night, President’s Rally in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump is making his way to Des Moines Thursday night for a rally at the Knapp Center at Drake University ahead of the Iowa Caucuses. Tim Murtaugh with President Trump’s 2020 campaign sat down with Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore to talk about the upcoming event and their “unprecedented” surrogate plan for caucus night in Iowa.