WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Trial in the U.S. Senate

Caucus Countdown: Women’s Rights Advocate Talks Equity Days Away From Iowa Caucus

Posted 2:54 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 02:55PM, January 30, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is a full court press for presidential candidates hoping to pick up support from Iowans who still don’t know who they’ll caucus for.
Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore sits down with Kirsten Anderson, a woman who took on the Senate leadership at the statehouse and won a multi-million-dollar sexual harassment lawsuit, to talk about women’s rights and equity. Anderson elaborates on what she’s looking for candidates to stand up for when it comes to women’s rights.

Data pix.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.