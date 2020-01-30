× Caucus Countdown: Women’s Rights Advocate Talks Equity Days Away From Iowa Caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is a full court press for presidential candidates hoping to pick up support from Iowans who still don’t know who they’ll caucus for.

Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore sits down with Kirsten Anderson, a woman who took on the Senate leadership at the statehouse and won a multi-million-dollar sexual harassment lawsuit, to talk about women’s rights and equity. Anderson elaborates on what she’s looking for candidates to stand up for when it comes to women’s rights.