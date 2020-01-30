Joe Biden Rebukes President Trump Ahead of Des Moines Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- While President Donald Trump was getting ready to ramp up his base in Des Moines Thursday night, Joe Biden spent the morning giving a prebuttal speech to his supporters.

"There are a lot of issues in this campaign. And I look forward to debating them all with Donald Trump," Biden said.

In the final days before the Iowa caucus, the former vice president looked to make his closing arguments on electability.

He spent the majority of his speech rebuking President Trump in anticipation of his "Keep America Great" rally.