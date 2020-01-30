Trump Supporters Eager for President’s Des Moines Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday night, President Donald Trump is set to host a Keep America Great rally at Drake University. This will be his first appearance in Iowa in the new year.

This event doesn’t start until 7:00 p.m. but dozens of supporters have been camping outside of the Knapp Center since Wednesday. The Knapp Center holds 7,000 people and Drake is expecting to hit capacity for the event.

Communication Director Jarad Bernstein, said this is not the first big event Drake has had on campus this caucus cycle nor is this the first sitting president that’s come to the Bulldogs' campus. He said Drake is more than ready for Thursday night’s rally.

According to Bernstein, Drake always has a team set to deal with political events of this magnitude. Drake’s Public Safety Department has also been working closely with the Secret Service and Des Moines Police to make sure everyone that comes to campus is safe and secure.

There is currently a Facebook event for a Trump counter-protest that will be hosted across the street from the Knapp Center. It will start a little while before the president is set to take the stage at 7:00 p.m. Drake is hoping all parties remain peaceful.

“We’ve been told to expect a very friendly crowd. Regardless we’re prepared for anything. We have an area set up on Forest Avenue in front of the Knapp Center right now where people are already lining up,” Bernstein said. “We just want to make sure everyone is safe out there.”

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the rally will start at 7:00 p.m.