× Amy Klobuchar Discusses Balancing Impeachment Trial and Iowa Caucuses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate is debating whether to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Republicans who may have been considering allowing witnesses have indicated they will vote no, bringing the trial closer to coming to an end.

The hours-long debate has senators stuck in Washington, D.C. heading into the weekend, including Democrats running for president. Of course, they would rather be in Iowa in the final days leading up to the caucuses. Political Director Dave Price talked with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar on her uncertain weekend plans.