ARL Caring for Cat Found Severely Burned and Abandoned in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League is looking for anyone who might have information about a severely burned cat now in their care.

Dawn was found in the 1500 block of NE 53rd Avenue behind a DOT building last weekend. Her paws, legs and face were burned and raw. The tips of her ears and whiskers were burned off. A Des Moines police officer rushed her to the ARL, where she is being nursed back to health.

Director of Animal Control Services Joe Stafford says Dawn will have a long road to recovery.

“She’s going to require intensive care for an extended period of time and we're really hoping she recovers because you can just see how loving and affectionate she is. She's just purring away and again even though she has to be in pain, there's something about her and she's quickly become a staff favorite and we're all rooting that Dawn makes a full recovery,” said Stafford.

The ARL says she does have a microchip, but the information was wrong or out of date.

If you have information on what happened to Dawn, the ARL wants you to contact Des Moines police.