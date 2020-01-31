× Caucus Countdown: AARP Talks About Importance of Winning Over the 50+ Support in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Caucuses are only three days away and presidential candidates are making their final push to gain support from Iowa’s biggest percentage of voters, those 50 years and older. According to the 2016 exit polls, 60 percent of caucus-goers are those over the age of 50, and 58 percent of those are women. Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore spoke with the AARP state director, Brad Anderson who says health care is a top priority for those voters.