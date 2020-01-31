× Caucus Countdown: LGBTQ Community Talks Anti-discrimination, Healthcare

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a house bill was introduced that would end transgender rights in Iowa, the LGBTQ community in the first-in-the-nation state is paying close attention to presidential candidates with anti-discrimination protection policies just days away from the Caucuses. That bill quickly died at the State Capitol but still the Director of Policy and Advocacy for One Iowa, Keenan Crow, said it has community members feeling like their rights are on the line. Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore spoke with Crow about the Equality Act along with other policies important to the LGBTQ community.