Caucus Countdown: LULAC Talks Latinos Turnout as Population Skyrockets

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds, including many a part of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) gathered outside of the Knapp Center at Drake University Thursday night to hold a “Stop the Hate” rally while President Donald Trump spoke inside. Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore spoke with Joe Enriquez Henry, the political director of LULAC Iowa, about their desire to find a presidential candidate who will eliminate hate and take on issues like affordable education, healthcare, and boost minimum wage.

