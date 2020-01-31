× Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident Near Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Des Moines and police are still looking for the driver.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 33rd Street. That’s just west of Drake University. Police say an SUV struck a pedestrian and the driver fled the scene.

A description of the SUV and the name of the victim who was hit have not been released by police.

The crash is still under investigation.