× Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting After Police Called for Dispute Between Roommates

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was shot by a Des Moines police officer early Friday morning after police responded to a dispute between roommates at an apartment building near the State Capitol.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. at 6:23 a.m.

The first officer on the scene encountered a very aggravated male, believed to be under the influence of some substance. The officer tried to de-escalate the situation and calm the man, but he continued to be aggressive.

The officer tried to use a Taser on the man and that was unsuccessful. A second officer was called in for back-up and when the situation again escalated, one of the officers shot the man in the arm. A second injury to the torso was also discovered.

Sgt. Parizek says the man is being taken into surgery for the injuries at a Des Moines hospital.

There will be an investigation into the incident as is protocol with officer-involved shootings.