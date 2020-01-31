Three Dead from Gunshot Wounds in Des Moines Home

Posted 3:41 am, January 31, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Des Moines police found three people dead from gunshot wounds in a Des Moines home Thursday night.

Around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Hackley to a report of a shooting, there they found three people deceased within the home, all appeared to have suffered gunshot injuries.

The Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

