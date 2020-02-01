Iowa Artist Behind Drake Jerseys Breaks Down Meaningful Design

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Local artist John Bosley partnered with Drake University for a special jersey design for both the men's and women's basketball teams. The unique uniforms are a tribute to the city of Des Moines and Drake University. The Des Moines Hometown Team uniforms are a collaboration with local artist a Bosley of Bozz Prints, and feature the iconic skyline of Des Moines. and the script font is a tribute to the Bulldogs' 1969 Final Four uniforms. The shorts also are trimmed with a three bridge design that replicates the Des Moines flag and a block letter "D" is in honor of all letter winners of Drake University. The women debuted the jersey Friday at home against Valparaiso. The men will wear the jersey Saturday February 1, against Southern Illinois.

You can purchase artwork and similar clothing designs from Bosley at his website http://www.bozzprints.com. Fans can purchase a custom jersey through the University. The deadline to order the jerseys through Drake is February 3rd at 8am. https://big.four51ordercloud.com/adidas/catalog/drake-university-basketball