× Texas Rallies to Beat Iowa State 72-68

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Courtney Ramey’s 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III’s two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight points of Texas’ 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3 by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3-pointer from the left wing for the lead.

Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton then missed three shots — a layup and two put backs — before Kai Jones was fouled and made two free throws to extend the Texas lead.

After Iowa State was called for an illegal screen with 29 seconds left, Texas was able to play keep-away and drain another 12 seconds off the clock before Coleman was fouled and made his free throws to push the lead to five and seal the victory.

Ramey, Coleman and Sims each scored 14 points the Longhorns (14-7, 4-4 Big 12). Sims also had nine rebounds, none bigger than when he finally grabbed the ball after Bolton’s final miss.

Texas didn’t shoot a free throw until 13:47 to play, then went 9 of 11 down the stretch.

Tyrese Haliburton and Bolton each scored 14 for Iowa State (9-12, 2-6).

Find the box score here.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones will rue giving away a chance to get a rare road win. They led most of the game and twice built the lead as high as eight points in the second half. The Cyclones still don’t have a win on an opponent’s home court this season.

Texas: The Longhorns got back to .500 in league play, but their road in the Big 12 gets a lot tougher over the next 10 days with games at No. 3 Kansas, at home against Texas Tech and No. 1 Baylor.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at No. 12 West Virginia on Wednesday

Texas plays at No. 3 Kansas on Monday