Authorities Need Help Identifying Suspect in Iowa State Capitol Break-in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for breaking into and damaging the Iowa State Capitol on Sunday.

A young male forcibly gained entry into the Iowa State Capitol at 2:55 a.m., according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Authorities believe the suspect injured his hands or arms during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair who is about six feet tall and weighs between 180 to 210 pounds. He appears to be wearing a green short-sleeved t-shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6010.