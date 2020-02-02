Centsable Health: Individual Super Bowl Cups

Posted 9:57 am, February 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

Individual Seven Layer Dips

Servings vary

Total time: varies

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 can refried beans
  • 1 package taco seasoning
  • 1 cup guacamole
  • 8 oz plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheese
  • 2 roma tomato
  • 1/2 bunch green onions
  • 1 can sliced black olives
  • 1 bag tortilla chips
  • 8 plastic cups

DIRECTIONS

Dice Roma tomatoes and slice green onions.

Drain black olives.

In a small mixing bowl, mix taco seasoning and beans.

Layer according to list below:

Layer 1: 2 Tbsp. refried beans

Layer 2: 2 Tbsp. Greek yogurt and taco seasoning

Layer 3: 2 Tbsp. guacamole

Layer 4: 2 Tbsp. salsa

Layer 5: sprinkle of cheese

Layer 6: 1 tsp. tomatoes

Layer 7: 1 tsp. green onions and 1 tsp. olives

Nutrition information per 1 cup: 155 calories; 9.7 g fat; 3.9 g saturated fat; 16.7 mg cholesterol; 550.7 mg sodium; 10.28 g carbohydrate; 3.9 g fiber; 8.2 g protein

 

Mediterranean 7 Layer Dip

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 (8 oz.) container hummus
  • 1 tomato, diced
  • 1 cup diced cucumber
  • 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/8 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
  • 1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, chopped
  • 2 roasted red peppers, diced
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tbsp minced fresh parsley
  • 1 dash salt
  • optional kalamata olives

Nutrition information per ¼ cup serving: 49 calories; 3.6 g fat; 0.9 g saturated fat; 2.4 mg cholesterol; 4 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2.4 g protein

DIRECTIONS

SPREAD hummus on the bottom of an 8x8 dish. LAYER with tomatoes and cucumber. SPOON Greek yogurt over vegetables and SPREAD with a rubber spatula. ADD salt, paprika and dill. LATER the artichoke, red peppers and feta cheese. SPRINKLE with parsley and GARNISH with olives, if desired.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.