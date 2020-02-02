I THINK: Atmosphere for Iowa-Penn State Wrestling Like Nothing Else

Top ranked Iowa wrestling beat #2 Penn State in wrestling on Friday.  The sold out crowd was as electric as you'll see.  John Sears says the Hawkeyes needed the win more than the Nittany Lions, and the atmosphere is something that no one else can match.

