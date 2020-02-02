Iowa Couple Worked as State Directors for Different Presidential Campaigns

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple both worked as state directors for two different presidential campaigns.

Sam Roecker was the former state director for John Hickenlooper’s campaign. Lara Henderson was the former state director for Kirsten Gillibrand’s campaign. They talked about what it was like to be married to the competition.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Deciders say there is one issue in particular that could pose the biggest challenge for Democrats against President Donald Trump in the general election.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The economy, impeachment, Iran -- the Deciders talked about how major events have impacted how they are considering which candidate to support in the Iowa caucuses.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roecker and Henderson return for the Quick Six.