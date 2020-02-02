Joe Biden Hosts Last Rally Before the Caucuses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former Vice President Joe Biden hosted his last event in Des Moines before the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Eight high-profile surrogates addressed the crowd before Biden took the stage at Hiatt Middle School. Biden's surrogates included his sister Valerie Biden, Iowa Congresswomen Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, among others.

"You are the most important people to America's future. For the next 24 hours plus, the world is watching what we do in the great state of Iowa, and what I want to be able to do is equip you with some talking points when you are talking to that coworker or that neighbor or that friend tomorrow convincing them to caucus for Joe," said Vilsack.

Biden addressed about 1,200 people and focused on electability and beating President Donald Trump.

"Everyone knows who Donald Trump is. We have to let them know who we are," said Biden.

According to Real Clear Politics, Biden is polling in second place going into Monday's caucuses.