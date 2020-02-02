Murphy’s Law: Let the Peacock Fly

Posted 11:43 pm, February 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

In this week's Murphy's Law, Keith Murphy on one of college basketball's surprise teams-Iowa-and how Fran McCaffery is letting the peacock fly.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.