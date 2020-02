× WATCH LIVE: Special Insiders Caucus Special

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is ‘Caucus Eve’ in the state of Iowa. On Monday night hundreds of thousands of Iowans will gather to cast the first votes in the 2020 presidential nominating process.

11 candidates remain in the running for the Democratic nomination. Dave Price is joined live by four of those candidates and breaks down the entire race with the original Insiders, Jerry Crawford and Mike Mahaffey.