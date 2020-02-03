2020 Iowa Caucus Results

Amy Klobuchar Says Her Supporters are President Trump’s ‘Worst Nightmare’

Posted 11:53 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:54PM, February 3, 2020
Data pix.

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was a late arrival in Iowa on caucus day and say an early goodbye to supporters on caucus night as results were still trickling in.

Klobuchar was the first Democratic candidate to give a "victory speech" at the conclusion of caucus voting, despite less than two-percent of results reported when she took the stage around 10:15 pm Monday.

"Donald Trump's worst nightmare is that the people in the middle ... have a candidate to vote for," Klobuchar told her supporters, saying she is that candidate who can bring together Democrats and independents in November against President Trump.

