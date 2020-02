Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS, France -- Caucus night has come and gone already in the City of Lights.

More than a dozen Iowans gathered on Monday evening in Paris, France to take part in one of the first ever international Iowa caucuses.

Ankeny-native and University of Iowa student Emily Hagedorn joined Dan Winters and Erin Kiernan via Facetime from Paris to talk about the historic gathering.