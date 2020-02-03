Find Your Caucus Location

Caucus Night 2020

Posted 4:10 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 04:38PM, February 3, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Caucus Night 2020 has finally arrived.

After years of meeting the candidates, it is time for Iowans to make a choice.

You can watch live streaming coverage of our team coverage beginning at 4:00 pm until the results are in and the speeches are complete.

Before heading out to make your voice heard, you can find your caucus site here.

