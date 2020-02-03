DES MOINES, Iowa — Caucus Night 2020 has finally arrived.
After years of meeting the candidates, it is time for Iowans to make a choice.
You can watch live streaming coverage of our team coverage beginning at 4:00 pm until the results are in and the speeches are complete.
Before heading out to make your voice heard, you can find your caucus site here.
MORE CAUCUS COVERAGE
- An American Caucus in Paris
- Caucus Night Programming Change
- Bernie Sanders Finishes 1st in Iowa Satellite Caucus in Scotland