DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former Vice President Joe Biden thanked his Iowa supporters on Monday night as he waited with the rest of the world for results to come in from the Iowa caucuses.

"It's gonna be close, we're going to walk out of here with our share of delegates," Biden told a crowd in Des Moines Monday evening.

Biden has spent as much time in Iowa in 2020 as any other candidate, criss-crossing the state and making dozens of stops over the last two weeks.