‘The App Didn’t Work’: Democrats Having Trouble Reporting Caucus Results

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa -- Results from the 2020 Democratic caucuses in Iowa are coming in at a snail's pace on Monday night, and one precinct chair in southern Iowa says he knows why.

"The app didn't work", says Greg Cohen a precinct chair in Lucas County.

Cohen says the vote itself tonight in his precinct wasn't unusual. However Cohen says he and three other precinct chairs who he spoke with all reported their PIN was not working with the new app being used to record caucus results. Cohen says he and other precinct chairs instead have to phone in results as they've done in years past.

The Iowa Democratic Party admits they are dealing with delays in reporting. They released this statement Monday night: