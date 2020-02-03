The Iowa Caucuses-Coverage Starts Today at 4

It all comes down to this night…with Iowa in the national spotlight.

Channel 13 News statewide Iowa Caucus coverage starts Today at 4

Channel 13 News in Des Moines will continue its longstanding commitment to covering the first in the nation Iowa Caucuses set for the evening of Monday, February 3rd. The station has delivered a series of exclusive interviews with the candidates, tracked key caucus goers in a ground-breaking series of reports months leading up to the historic event, and will provide an unmatched local commitment to live coverage of the voting and results, - providing expanded state-wide coverage starting at 4:00pm CT and concluding only after the winners have been announced. The station’s coverage will be anchored by Erin Kiernan and Dan Winters.

Unique to Iowa politics, Channel 13 has a Political Director, Dave Price, who will lead the station’s political coverage. Widely acknowledged as the dean of political reporting in Iowa, Dave’s experience gives viewers an all-access pass to the candidates and the unique and crucial caucus process. In the months leading up to the first in the nation caucuses, Dave has interviewed the major candidates on multiple occasions. His full-time devotion to all things Iowa politics gives Channel 13 the distinct advantage.

Dave’s invention, the “Cast Your Kernel” poll at the Iowa State Fair each August, is just one way the station sets its reporting apart from the competition. The fun and unscientific poll garnered the attention of the candidates, thousands of fairgoers and media reports from around the nation and world. The “corn kernel” poll where fairgoers are asked to put a kernel of corn in a mason jar for their candidate indicated the great interest in this year’s campaign for President.

Channel 13’s weekly program, “The Insiders,” now carried statewide, also hosted by Price, gave candidates a unique opportunity to make their case to Iowans across the state. The thirty-minute program will expand to a two hour live special event this Sunday, February 2 starting at 8 AM. This will allow Dave to interview the major presidential candidates one last time as they barnstorm across Iowa in the final hours of the campaign. The program will be streamed live at whotv.com.

Channel 13’s Caucus coverage kicks off at 4:00 pm Monday, well ahead of the local competition with statewide coverage on WHO in Des Moines, KCAU in Sioux City and WHBF in the Quad Cities. The expanded live coverage will take viewers inside the unique caucus process, which unlike elections with secret ballots, is completely open and sometimes chaotic. Central Iowa viewers will be watching our longtime powerhouse panel of experts, including longtime Democratic strategist Jerry Crawford and former Iowa Republican party chairman Mike Mahaffey. Channel 13’s coverage will also include diverse viewpoints and unique perspectives, with live interviews from a variety of Iowans vested in the political process.

“Our goal on Caucus night, and during the months leading up to this event, is to prepare Iowans to be informed caucus participants,” said Channel 13 News Director Rod Peterson. “We strive to give our viewers a unique front row seat as the nation’s electoral process unfolds in Iowa. I am extremely proud of the team we have assembled here to deliver balanced and in-depth coverage.”