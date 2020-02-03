WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Speaks at Caucus in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visited a caucus site in Des Moines as voting got underway in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

The Massachusetts senator addressed hundreds of caucusgoers Monday night at the Roosevelt High School gymnasium. She sought to promote a message of unity, saying, “I’m someone who treats all of our Democrats with respect.”

She says the party should nominate a candidate whose campaign organization is as strong nationally as hers is in leadoff Iowa. She added: “I’ve got a great national organization.”