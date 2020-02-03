2020 Iowa Caucus Results

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Speaks at Caucus in Des Moines

Posted 8:30 pm, February 3, 2020
Data pix.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visited a caucus site in Des Moines as voting got underway in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

The Massachusetts senator addressed hundreds of caucusgoers Monday night at the Roosevelt High School gymnasium. She sought to promote a message of unity, saying, “I’m someone who treats all of our Democrats with respect.”

She says the party should nominate a candidate whose campaign organization is as strong nationally as hers is in leadoff Iowa. She added: “I’ve got a great national organization.”

