Woman Injured After Being Hit by Car in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale woman is recovering after being hit by a car Sunday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Urbandale Middle School shortly after 10:00 a.m. on the accident.

Sgt. Gary Lang says a car leaving the parking lot hit a middle-aged woman walking on the sidewalk. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver told police officers they did not see the woman and was not distracted.

Sgt. Lang says drivers unaware of their surroundings is unfortunately common in the metro

“It seems like it has been a little more lately. I know Des Moines had a pretty serious one late last week. We had one a couple weeks ago,” said Sgt. Lang. “Everybody needs to slow down a little bit and pay more attention and care a little bit more.”

Police cited the driver for a traffic violation. The crash is still under investigation.