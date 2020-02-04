2020 Iowa Caucus Results

Andrew Yang Optimistic in Address to Supporters on Caucus Night

February 4, 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa -- In a speech to his supporters, Andrew Yang reflected on his campaign's progress since entering the presidential race and looked ahead to next week's New Hampshire primary.

