2020 Iowa Caucus Results

Elizabeth Warren Says Her Campaign is Just Beginning in Caucus Night Address

Posted 12:04 am, February 4, 2020, by
Data pix.

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  "In less than a year will be stronger than ever when that one man is replaced by one very persistent woman."

Elizabeth Warren started her caucus night speech to Iowa supporters with a big applause line ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address.  Warren thanked Iowans for their support as she waited with the rest of the world to find out how Iowa Democrats voted.

While thanking them for their past support, she reminded them her campaign will still be counting on them in the months to come.  The New Hampshire primaries will be held on February 11th.

