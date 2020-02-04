RAYGUN Uses Delayed Caucus Results as Inspiration for New Shirt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – RAYGUN got in on the caucus chaos, creating a new shirt just one day after the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

The shirt reads, “This shirt was designed & printed faster than the caucus results were released.”

It can be purchase online or in store for $23.

The inspiration came from delayed results to the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses. Only 62 percent of the results were released by the Iowa Democratic Party at 4 p.m. Tuesday. It is yet to be determined when the remaining results will come in.

