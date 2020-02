Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "When those results are announced, I have a feeling that we are going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa."

Senator Bernie Sanders hadn't seen the caucus results (nor had anyone else on Monday night) but he left Iowa sure of a strong showing.

"The message Iowans have sent," Sanders told supporters in Des Moines, "is that we want a president for all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the 1%."