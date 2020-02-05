× Iowa Democratic Party Releases More Results from The Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa –The Iowa Democratic Party released a third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses Wednesday afternoon with 75% of precincts reporting.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads with nearly 27% of the State Delegate Equivalents. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders follows closely with 25%. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has 18%. Former Vice President Joe Biden has 16%. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has 13%, and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang has 1%.

The Iowa Democratic Party has the results listed here.

The Iowa Democratic Party released more than half the numbers Tuesday afternoon and then some later that night.

Technical difficulties led to statewide reporting issues during Monday night’s Iowa Caucuses.

The candidates have all moved on to New Hampshire to campaign for that state’s primary next week.