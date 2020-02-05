× Sam Hunt Bringing Summer Tour to the 2020 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has announced the latest addition to the Grandstand concert lineup for this year’s fair.

Country star Sam Hunt will take the stage Saturday, August 22nd. He’ll be joined by special guests Kip Moore, ERNEST, Travis Denning, and Brandi Cyrus.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 9:00 a.m. on iowastatefair.dot org. They will range in price from $40 $75 and do not include the price of admission for the fair.

Other acts already announced to perform on the Grandstand include Bethel Music with special guest Vertical Worship on Aug. 13, Hairball 20th Anniversary Concert on Aug. 14, Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson on Aug. 15), KIDZ BOP Live World Tour 2020 on Aug. 20, and Chris Stapleton on Aug. 21.