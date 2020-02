Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Looking for a job can be stressful, especially if you don't know if a company or education program you're interested in will accept you as you are.

For LGBTQ youth, there's a lot of uncertainty when handing in an application. But a first of it's kind career expo will help them navigating the landscape.

Iowa Safe School is hosting the LGBTQ Career Expo Saturday, February 8th at DMACC Ankeny Campus.

You can register at www.iowasafeschools.org/lgbtq-career-expo/.