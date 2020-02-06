× Construction Worker Dies After 30-Foot Fall at I-80 Bridge Widening Project

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A construction worker has died after falling 30 feet on the site of a project to widen the I-80 bridge over the Des Moines River Thursday.

Sgt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 13 the 56-year-old worker was on scaffolding 30 feet above the ground when the fall occurred. He was reaching for a tool when the scaffolding failed and he fell.

Life Flight was originally called out to the scene but was canceled. Sgt. Osberg said the Saylor Township Fire Department medics transported the man to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

The incident happened on the site of work being done to widen the bridge over the Des Moines River on I-80, between NW Beaver Drive and NW Morningstar Dr.

The worker’s name has not been released at this time but officials say he was an employee of Cramer and Associates in Grimes